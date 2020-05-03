May 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Limassol kiosk robbed at knife point

By Katy Turner039

A kiosk was robbed at knife point on Saturday night in Limassol.

According to police, at 9.45 a man entered the kiosk with the hood of his sweatshirt pulled over his face and armed with a butcher’s knife demanded from the employee the money from the till.

The female worker refused, at which point the suspect pushed her aside, grabbed the money from the till and fled.

Police who arrived at the scene then discovered the same man had tried to break into a souveneir shop 200 meters away from the kiosk five minutes earlier although he had filed o get inside.

The suspect is described as aged 20 to 25, slim, 1.75m tall. He was wearing a white hoodie, black trousers and spoke with a Cyprus accent.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Pet grooming services will not open on Monday

Katy Turner

Drugs suspect arrested, after crashing into two police cars

Katy Turner

Returning to work sparks fear, caution and also optimism

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: travel agents don’t see any point opening on Monday

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: 20,000 retail and construction workers to be tested starting Monday

Staff Reporter

Nicosia man arrested in connection with possessing child porn

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign