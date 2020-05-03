Schools struggled to implement distance learning

The lack of preparatory work was evident right from the start

By Kyriacos Nicolaou

Parents will have been relieved to hear the Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou announce the plan for the gradual return to schools on Thursday, as the distance learning experiment at public schools has been patchy at best.

But as only final year lyceum and technical school students can return to school on May 11, Prodromou said that distance learning will continue for all other students.

The distance learning programme was a gain for the public education system during this time and it would not be abandoned, said the minister. He added that improvements would be made to it, indirectly acknowledging it had not been a big success.

The lack of preparatory work for distance learning was exposed right from the start. Public secondary school teacher Barbara Leonidou told the Sunday Mail that groundwork had not been particularly substantial and was unevenly spread. Simply put, schools were not prepared for distance learning when the coronavirus crisis closed schools, even though the education ministry had bought the Microsoft Teams system in 2016.

“We had Microsoft Teams from a few years ago but we never needed it before. We had some elective seminars online where teachers had the option to participate in. At some point it was left to IT teachers to continue this effort, with the latter taking the initiative to help colleagues who wanted to learn more about it,” Leonidou said.

“While the software was there, it wasn’t organised. Not everyone had an account, nor were the classrooms arranged on Teams beforehand. Distance learning had to be organised when the outbreak started.”

The president of Secondary Education Federation of Parent Associations, Charalambos Dionysiou acknowledged the problem, saying that while the ministry had acquired the software, it did not acquire the necessary equipment or address other infrastructure issues.

“A lot of families didn’t have tablets or personal computers. Also, a lot of families had no internet access at home,” Dionysiou said.

When the government decided to close the schools on March 13, each school had to create a relevant section on their respective websites and make material available to children.

“Material is being updated on an ongoing basis. Books were already available in electronic form which was helpful,” Leonidou stated.

In terms of the ability of parents and children to facilitate distant learning, questionnaires were prepared, which were used to assess the equipment that children had available, internet access, and more.

The education ministry notified all teachers who had not sought to create a Teams account that this was now a necessity.

An education ministry spokesperson told the Mail the vast majority of teachers now had a Teams account and that the assumption is that all of them were engaged in the process of distance learning. The ministry added that any teachers without an account were in administrative positions which did not involve any teaching.

The ministry also said that any teachers that had previously invoked health and safety issues for not working (members of vulnerable groups or living with members of vulnerable groups) were now back teaching due to the advent of remote working, even though it was reluctant to give any numbers.

Despite significant teething problems, teachers say there has been noticeable progress in the implementation of distance learning over the weeks.

“OK, it’s not the same as class, but all things considered, I think the situation is generally fine,” Leonidou said.

“Generally, yes, there are difficulties, but with all this going on, it’s going fairly well. Some students have embraced this solution.”

Dionysiou agreed, saying that the reaction from the government was broadly positive, although there were still challenges to be met. “We think that to a large extent the ministry has achieved its goals. However, some issues of course still exist,” he said, citing technical, educational, and administrative issues.

Leonidou highlighted concerns regarding absences and grading. “I can’t control absences. I can inform parents but my power is limited.”

Despite the absence of clear instructions, teachers were finding solutions to problems as they went along.

“I’m not fully sure on how to grade them. I’ve told them that participating in online classes matters and I encourage participation. Also, I take absences before and after class to make sure they’re all online throughout. Also, I use quick questions to keep them on their toes. Some fellow colleagues have done some excellent work with short videos, graphics and presentations. especially in more visual or story-filled subjects,” Leonidou said.

Dionysiou raised concerns over the continued use of distance learning.

“If distance learning will still be used in the short-term future (until the end of the year), it needs to be reviewed and assessed so that decisions can be taken. Will it cover the same extent of teaching as in-class teaching? Are there any drawbacks in comparison with in-class teaching? Will it facilitate being able to take exams? Can students proceed without knowledge gaps to the next year?” Dionysiou asked.

Dionysiou also mentioned knowledge gaps which could have a knock-on effect on students during their next academic year.

“There is a danger with children having knowledge gaps next year. We still don’t know. We have expressed this to all educational organisations and the ministry. So that the new curriculum reflects this. For example, chapters from this year to be integrated to the beginning of the next school year,” Dionysiou said.

In terms of the future, Dionysiou believed the distance learning experiment would have lasting effects on public education.

“Talking with the minister, we agreed distance learning should not be cut off completely after the crisis. There are students with behavioural issues and students with unique and varied health issues who would benefit from distance learning. These are some ways in which this difficult situation can at least leave us with some beneficial consequences,” Dionysiou said.

But while the system has made progress in secondary education, distance learning for primary schools has proved far more controversial.

As one disgruntled parent of a child in the sixth form of a public primary school said, “All they get is a half-hour lesson at noon.”





