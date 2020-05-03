May 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Soon the slogan “all refugees to their homes” will not be required as they’ll all be dead.

By CM Reader's View00
A nostalgic view of the Famagusta beach

The wretched national issue, aka Cyprus Problem, always has been and always will be for the Cypriot political establishment a never-ending ring-a-ring o’ roses affair with multiple atishoos and everyone falling down at the end of each cycle with no resolution.

There’s always plenty of rhetoric about how hard done to the island has been, how the EU has let them down, how intransigent the Turks are and how devilish the West will always be as it protects its own global interests. It’s extraordinary how so many on the island seem surprised that countries actually do this. Look after their own interests, that is. Do they honestly expect them to see it exclusively from the GC perspective? Seems like it.

As for former President Papadopoulos tearfully imploring his compatriots on television to reject the Annan Plan after assuring the international community that he would support it, how two-faced and generally duplicitous is that? Seems that being ‘intransigent’ isn’t a solely Turkish trait.

Will the political elite continue to reject pragmatism, chuck out cheap slogans like confetti and lead their countrymen along the road to ongoing geopolitical oblivion as before? More than likely. After all, why should they change the habits of a lifetime. In the meantime, the rump of the original refugees still alive will soon be pushing up daisies and the problem will in effect be solved.

No more slogans such as “All refugees to their homes” will be required as they’ll all be dead. Job done – by default.

Fr

Our View: Parties show childish level of political analysis



Related posts

Hysteria, misinformation and lack of historical perspective

CM Reader's View

‘We will do this together’

CM Guest Columnist

The beauty of free thinking and of the free economy

Christos Panayiotides

Who’s really the disgrace and fake?

Andonis Vassiliades

Coronavirus panic is a good time to bury scandals

George Koumoullis

Existential threat to world economy the west ignored

Alper Ali Riza
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign