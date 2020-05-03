Time to reveal the collections

“Under difficult circumstances, art must always play a cohesive role. The same goes for cultural institutions,” the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation (BoCCF) said as it announced a new proramme to support Cypriot visual artists.
As part of the Foundation’s programme Culture means Solidarity, BoCCF will promote and discuss its Contemporary Cypriot Art Collection and other private collections in online action. “Collections were not made and do not exist to be hidden,” the foundation said, “they belong to the world of Cyprus from which and for which they were collected.”
After all, culture means solidarity, they add, and the isolation this virus has imposed on people doesn’t mean isolation from art. Objective difficulties and physical barriers should not prevent us from honouring art but they should instead inspire us to become more creative. As such, the Cultural Foundation decided to honour the people of modern Cypriot art by revealing and discussing works from the foundation’s collection and other private collections.
The action will take place on Instagram where frequent posts will enable a dialogue for the people who create art, admire it or study it. “In the chaos of digital diversity of recent weeks, we want to articulate a careful and structured discourse by experts that highlights contemporary Cypriot art by illuminating those points that make it spontaneously recognisable to the Cypriot soul and at the same time connect it with the global ‘becoming’ of art.”
The Collection of Contemporary Cypriot Art began in parallel with the creation of the foundation in 1984. Its ultimate goal is the gradual formation of a representative selection of works that will outline the evolution of artistic creation in Cyprus.
Today, the collection includes more than 850 artworks. This action, titled Reveal the Collections, falls under the Foundation’s established policy of encouraging, recognising and promoting artistic creation and other arts more broadly. It also demonstrates the continued support of the Cultural Foundation for the improvement of artistic infrastructure.
Reveal the Collections begins on May 11 on the Foundation’s Instagram account @boccf