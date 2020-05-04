May 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Arrest after woman reports bag snatched during walk

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A 24-year-old man was arrested in Peyia in connection with a theft in the early morning hours on Monday.

A woman, 24, reported to police that while she was walking in Peyia on Sunday afternoon, a vehicle stopped close to her.

She said the driver and co-driver got out of the car and grabbed her bag which contained a wallet with €300, credit cards, her ID, a mobile phone and other personal items.

The two men then allegedly drove away in their car, a dark-coloured saloon.

The arrested man is believed to be one of the perpetrators.



