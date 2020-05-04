May 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 74 booked for breaking movement ban overnight

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police checked 4,201 pedestrians and motorists from 6pm on Sunday until 6am on Monday and booked 74 of them for violating the ban on movements.

In Nicosia, 1,392 checks were carried out, in Limassol 733, in Larnaca 532, in Paphos 683, in Famagusta 176 and in Morphou 137.

Traffic police checked an additional 518 and booked 17.

During the same time, 856 premises were inspected but none had violated the decree.



Related posts

Coronavirus: A fear of taking to the skies

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: A little longer and we will make it says Anastasiades

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Eight new cases recorded on Sunday (updated)

Andria Kades

Information sought on woman missing since January

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: Non-urgent surgeries to start as of Monday

Andria Kades

Thousands of British expats still lack post-Brexit documents

Bejay Browne
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign