May 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Archbishop pledges church opening will abide by rules

By Peter Michael00

Archbishop Chrysostomos assured President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday that churches will follow the strict public health and hygiene guidelines for reopening after the coronavirus lockdown.

Following a phone conversation between the two, deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas said: “The church of Cyprus will ensure the struct application of all relevant hygienic measures set out by the health ministry, to secure the health of believers.”

On Monday, phase one of relaxing lockdown measures came into effect, which included the opening of places of worship provided the maximum number is ten.  The ban on large wedding and funerals remain the same.

Last week, the archbishop stressed that the church would not do anything to prompt the resurgence of the virus and stand accused that it expedited the operation of churches and caused an outbreak.

 



