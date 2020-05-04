May 4, 2020

Coronavirus: Cyprus eases into life with partial lockdown

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The first phase of easing the restrictive measures imposed due to the coronavirus started on Monday.

Restrictions on the construction sector are being lifted, while all retail businesses can reopen except those in shopping malls and department stores.

Restaurants and playgrounds will also remain closed.

Employees in the public sector have started returning to their posts, with the exception of people belonging to vulnerable groups and those who care for children up to 15 years old.

Concerning the justice sector, registrations have started their normal operations and it will be possible to register both lawsuits and applications, as well as criminal cases.

Restrictions regarding the operation of public and private hospitals have been partially lifted and dental services are fully available.

The number of times people are allowed to leave their homes by sending a text message has increased from one to three.

A curfew will stay in place from 10pm until 6am.

Prayers are allowed in churches as long as no more than 10 people are present.

The restrictive measures will gradually be phased out with the final phase scheduled to start on July 14.

The scheduled dates will be reevaluated based constantly.



