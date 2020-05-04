May 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Greek and Cyprus presidents discuss easing measures

By Peter Michael0246
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mistotakis discussed an easing of coronavirus lockdown measures in Greece and Cyprus on Monday.

According to a statement by deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas, the two men discussed the respective measures in their countries.

Both countries introduced the first phase of easing lockdown measures on Monday.  In Greece, all movement restrictions within the individual’s district of permanent residence were lifted, while small retail businesses opened.

Meanwhile, in Cyprus as of Monday people can leave their homes three times a day by sending a text message to authorities or by carrying a form to show they are working.  Elderly individuals, who cannot send a message on a mobile phone, can carry a form stating the reason of their movement.

Some businesses also started working in the first phase of lifting restrictions.

Anastasiades and Mistotakis also discussed European Union issues, Sentonas said.



