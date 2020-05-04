May 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Meeting at House to discuss how meetings will be held

By Katy Turner00

House president Demetris Syllouris will hold a teleconference at noon on Monday with party leaders or party officials to discuss how House committees and plenums will continue in the light of easing of measures to slow the spread of coronavirus.

On Tuesday the House commerce committee is expected to meet to be informed by the minister on issues of energy and trade.

On Thursday the House defence committee is set to meet and be informed by the minister of the situation regarding new recruits due to join the army in July.

On Friday the House refugee committee is set to meet to discuss housing issues.

At the moment the meetings are due to be held via teleconference unless the meeting later on Monday decides differently.



Related posts

Arrest after woman reports bag snatched during walk

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 74 booked for breaking movement ban overnight

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: A fear of taking to the skies

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: A little longer and we will make it says Anastasiades

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Eight new cases recorded on Sunday (updated)

Andria Kades

Information sought on woman missing since January

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign