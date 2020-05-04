May 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Nicosia municipality reopens for payments, markets, weddings

By Peter Michael0175

Nicosia municipality on Monday has announced which sections of its offices will re-open for business as usual, following a relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown measures.

The municipality said it had reopened the municipal cashier’s office, which operates from 8am to 2:30pm, civil weddings weddings with a limited number of people, and the alcohol, tobacco, and pet licencing offices.

According to the municipality, anyone visiting the offices needs to wear a mask and gloves.

For monthly parking cards, people can have them issued and receive them at the municipal cashier’s office, the near the old electricity authority building in the old town.

The construction section service desk will work from 11am to 1pm and service will be provided for people not needing direct contact with employees.

People wishing to pay by cheque can do so at the office but are advised to sign up for the electronic service e-nicosia to receive licences.

Questions can be submitted by email to the [email protected].

The municipality said the open-air market at the ‘OXI’ roundabout will operate as planned on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The municipal market at Ayios Antonios will also operate normally.  Paths in the Pediaios Park and the Kaimakli Linear Park will be open for personal exercise of no more then two people. Underage children are exempt.

The small buses in the old town will start operating on May 6 and will run every 40 minutes from 7:30am to 11:50pm.

Any complaints or questions can be submitted on the municipality’s website at nicosiamunicipality.org.cy or call 22-797000, 22-797007.



