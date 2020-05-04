May 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Education

Coronavirus: No May opening for primary schools, says union

By Annette Chrysostomou0331
All schools have been closed since March 13

Primary schools and kindergartens will not open in May, head of primary school teachers’ union Filios Fylaktou said on Monday following a teleconference with education minister Prodromos Prodromou.

According to Fylaktou, the most likely scenario is that the schools will open only for some days in June, and only for the fifth and sixth form of primary schools.

“What I will clearly say is that the reopening of primary schools and kindergartens is not part of the second phase,” he told Antenna TV.

He added any return will be for the older children only for a few days while the priority for the education minister is the return of students in their final year of lyceums and technical schools.

Prodromou said on Thursday that only students in their final year of lyceums and technical schools would go back to school on May 11. This was reconfirmed by a statement from the education ministry later on Friday.

It was reported that the material for the Pancyprian exams, for which the final year students prepare, will be announced during the next few days.

 



