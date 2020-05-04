May 4, 2020

Coronavirus: Patients must make appointment before visiting GPs, says ministry

The health ministry on Monday issued guidelines on the procedures for patients to visit their GPs on non-coronavirus health issues.

Gesy patients may only visit the practices of GPs and specialists for non-emergencies after having first arranged an appointment.

It urged members of the public “to follow the advice of their treating physicians” and not go to the practices of GPs and specialists without arranging an appointment in advance. They are also urged to take the necessary precautions.

“In any case, the beneficiaries must first contact their doctors by phone and follow their instructions,” it said.

If the doctor does not respond, the beneficiaries are urged to file a complaint to the Office of the Gesy Supervisor for investigation.

The ministry also said surgeries and scheduled admissions to hospitals resumed on Monday as per the instructions it issued on the operation of private and public hospitals.

 

 



