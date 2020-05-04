May 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: postal services resume normal operations

By Jonathan Shkurko00

The postal services announced the resumption on normal services on Monday as part of the relaxation of measures in Cyprus.

People will now be able to send regular, registered and insured mail, along with parcels to the following destinations:

  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • France
  • Germany
  • Denmark
  • Switzerland
  • Greece
  • Spain
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Luxemburg
  • Great Britain
  • Norway
  • Hungary
  • Ukraine
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Sweden
  • Czech Republic
  • Finland
  • USA

The postal service, however, said that the terms and conditions of each service, as well as the applicable restrictions, will still be in force.

For example, medicines will now allowed to be sent by post without permission from the health ministry, provided that the shipment is from an individual to another and only for personal use.

“Similar restrictive measures are being applied in the countries of destination so delays are expected,” the announcement added.



Related posts

Blood donation unit to reopen in Paphos next Monday

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: 110 police patrols deployed all over the country

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Around 3,000 people to be repatriated in May

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: EAC customer services centres to reopen on Wednesday

Annette Chrysostomou

Two arrested for drugs possession in Limassol

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Cyprus eases into life with partial lockdown

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign