May 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Stelios Foundation donates 50,000 pounds sterling to north

By Peter Michael00
The Buyuk Khan in northern Nicosia

The Stelios Philanthropic Foundation said on Monday it is donating 50,000 pounds sterling to the Turkish Cypriot community to support people on the front-line dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

According to their announcement, the foundation is giving 20,000 pounds to the municipality of Nicosia in the north.  Another 15,000 pounds will be given to the association for the improvement of the Burhan Nalbantoglu Hospital in Nicosia, while 5,000 pounds will be given to the alliance of medical doctors in the north.

Ten thousand pounds will be given to the alliance of ‘municipalities’ in the north as well, the foundation said in a statement.

A total of 108 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the north.

 



