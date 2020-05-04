Cyprus sporting calendar ‘emptied of events’

Following the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics this summer, the sporting calendar for local athletes has been “emptied of events through 2021”, the Cyprus Olympic Committee has reported.

The postponement of the Games from summer 2020 to summer 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic has caused a chain reaction of cancellations, the governing body suggests, beginning with the postponement of the 19th Mediterranean Games.

Due to take place in Oran, Algeria, next year, the Mediterranean Games are now set for summer 2022. Always an important event for Cypriot athletes, the Games are held every four years, and launched in 1983, in Casablanca, where Cyprus was represented by a total of four athletes: two in sailing and two in judo.

The island medalled for the first time four years later in Syria. Since then, Cyprus has won 10 golds, 17 silvers, and 16 bronze medals at the Mediterranean Games, a total which takes the island to 17th place in the medals table.

Similarly, the 19th Games of the Small States of Europe, originally set for May and June 2021, have also been postponed, with a formal decision on when and if the Games will take place expected later this month.

Nine participating nations host the Games every two years on a rotating basis, and sporting events include shooting, athletics, basketball, gymnastics, and volleyball.

Also falling by the wayside according to the Cyprus Olympic Committee, are the 7th Commonwealth Youth Games, originally set for August 2021 and hosted by Trinidad and Tobago. Postponed for two years rather than one due to a clash with the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, the Youth Games are now set for 2023.

Even the relatively new World Beach Games, held every two years and first launched in October 2019 in Doha, have now been put off indefinitely, with organisers the Union of National Olympic Committees releasing an informal announcement that the event will now occur in 2023.

There is, however, some good news on the sporting horizon. The Cyprus Olympic Committee has announced that Cyprus will be taking part in the 15th European Winter Olympics Youth Festival in Vuokati, Finland in February 2021.

And while the sporting calendar for 2021 remains bare, 2022 looks set to be a banner year for athletic events.

“2022 appears to be very full of events from multiple sports,” the Cyprus Olympic Committee notes. “The year’s calendar for Cyprus includes the Winter Olympics in Beijing, the 19th Mediterranean Games in Oran, Algeria, the 22nd Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England; and the 4th Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal.”





