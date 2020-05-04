May 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Sport

Cyprus volleyball coaches take part in online seminars

By Press Release00

The Cyprus Volleyball Coaches Association held the second of a series of ten online seminars on Friday, with Sotiris Drikos, former coach of the Greek men’s national team.

The title of the seminar, which was attended by many coaches, was: ‘Identifying and using benchmarks in the training process.’

The third online training seminar will take place this Friday, May 8, with speaker from the PAOK coaching team and former Cyprus national coach Costas Delikostas.



