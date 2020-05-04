May 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Do not forget to include soudjoukkos to your shopping list

By CM Reader's View00

I doubt Patroclos would ever break the the lock down rules or even encourage others to do so even though he seems to be a font of good ideas for how to skip around the latest measure. But he does raise an important question.

If you cannot rely on people’s desire for self preservation and consideration for the health and safety of your fellow citizens then the government does not want to be seen to have reneged on its responsibilities by allowing us to do as we please. So they make up some rules, no matter how absurd and hope anything over 50% of us will go along with those rules. And if the rules are broken or “skipped” around well that is the norm here in Cyprus and many other countries but at least the government can put their hands up and cry “We tried, didn’t we?”

I have to go to the land registry in Larnaca because my plot is in the Larnaca district but I live in the Limassol district.

For any of you out there in a similar situation pack some title deeds along with your bathing gear and shopping list that includes soudjoukko and other regional delicacies and have a great day out.

GE

