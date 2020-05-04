May 4, 2020

GoGordian: New plots for sale in Nicosia and Limassol

GoGordian has expanded its portfolio of available properties with further plots of land in Nicosia and Limassol. These include properties close to schools, supermarkets, shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, cinemas, hospitals and sports centres.

In Nicosia, the residential plots are situated within the sought-after municipality of Strovolos, while also being close to parks, including the Pedieos linear park. These are available from €235,000 and go up to €380,000.

In Limassol, residential plots are situated within the Limassol and Germasogeia municipalities, as well as the Ayios Tychonas and Parekklisia areas. The six Parekklisia properties span a price range of €70,000 – €110,000 and are 1 kilometre away from the centre of the area, 2 kilometres from Pyrgos town centre, and 7 minutes by car from the St. Raphael Marina.

The two Ayios Tychonas residential plots are priced at €320,000 and €580,000. They are 1 kilometre away from the centre of the area, are away from any inner-city noise, and provide easy access to the highway.

The four residential properties in Germasogeia provide easy access to both the highway and the coast. These properties span a price range of €170,000 to €750,000.

The six Limassol municipality properties (Ayia Fyla area) span a price range of €142,000 to €335,000. They are 1 kilometre away from the Limassol-Palodia road and the sought-after Lefkothea area.

Interested parties can submit offers for the properties at https://bit.ly/2RoklAC for Nicosia and https://bit.ly/2YeJnX3 for Limassol. For more details, visit the GoGordian website at www.gogordian.com, Tel: 7777 5656 or email [email protected]



