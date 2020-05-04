May 4, 2020

Man arrested after death of dog thrown in dumpster

By Evie Andreou00
Luna after being found in a dumpster. she later died.

Police on Monday said they are investigating the circumstances around the death of a female Rottweiler that was found in a bag in a dumpster last Saturday in Limassol.

The dog, Luna, was alive when she was found and was taken to a veterinarian but died on Monday.

A 69-year-old man was arrested on Monday in connection with the case but denies injuring the dog, police said.

It is believed, police said, the suspect had located the dog injured and threw her in the dumpster where she was later found by officers.

The dog’s owner, who was notified by the police, picked her up and took her to the vet, police said. He told police that the dog died at around 10.20 am on Monday.

The 69-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday afternoon after police secured a testimony against him linking him with the incident.

“He denied that he had injured the dog and made various allegations,” police said.

He was released after been charged with violating animal welfare laws.

Police said that the exact cause of death of the dog are expected to be revealed after its body is examined by an official of the state veterinary services.

 



