Mastercard appoints Mark Barnett as President of Mastercard Europe

Mastercard today announced the appointment of Mark Barnett as President of its European business, based in Brussels. In this role, Barnett will be responsible for the strategy, direction and overall success of all aspects of Mastercard’s business across the region.

Mastercard’s European businesses, encompassing 53 countries, serving over 950 million people through partnerships with retailers, financial institutions and businesses. In his new role, Mark will report to Gilberto Caldart, President of International, and will join Mastercard’s Management Committee effective from 1st June, 2020.

Commenting on his appointment, Barnett said: “This is an important time for Mastercard, especially here in Europe and I am delighted to be taking the lead of such a dynamic and diverse region. Mastercard is the only true multi-rail payments technology company in Europe and as such we are uniquely placed to be able to deliver simple and secure ways to pay and get paid across the region. I look forward to continuing to foster a culture where we drive new technology and innovation while building our position as the partner of choice for all those we serve. Mastercard in Europe is a true champion of powering people, powering businesses and powering economies and I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead a team and a business focused on doing well, doing good and making people’s lives easier.”

“Mark brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience, he has a proven track record in building new and meaningful partnerships, while creating a culture which fosters new thinking and new ways to deliver,” commented Gilberto Caldart, President for International, Mastercard. “Mark has maintained a laser focus on growing our business and driving and maintaining leadership across multiple product lines and geographies. His continued focus on championing country-level transformation while unleashing our true multi-rail capabilities, driving growth and showcasing leadership make him the ideal person to continue accelerating Mastercard in Europe.”

Prior to his appointment Barnett was Divisional President for the UK, Ireland Nordics and Baltics. His depth of knowledge on the industry and the new technologies that are changing how people pay and get paid has been a critical cornerstone in building success for Mastercard across multiple countries. Barnett joined Mastercard in 2003 and has held various roles including leading their payments consulting business for Europe and then globally. Mark has over 20 years of experience working in the retail banking and payments industry.

Barnett will succeed the current President of Mastercard Europe, Javier Perez, who retires at the end of the year. Perez joined Mastercard in 1996 and has held various senior posts within the organisation before becoming President of Mastercard in Europe, a position he held for 15 years. In the near quarter of a century, Perez has been with Mastercard, he has built a world-class team, driven phenomenal growth of payments and has partnered with business, governments and regulators to drive innovation and trust in the payment ecosystem.

“Javier has driven deep partnerships with local, regional and global customers, opened up new markets, navigated and maximised new regulation and legislation. In turn, he has diversified our business to set us up for continued success, while making Mastercard a true market leader across Europe. Javier will leave behind him a tremendous legacy and on behalf of our entire organisation I would like to sincerely thank him for the significant contributions he has made in building and growing our business,” said Caldart.





