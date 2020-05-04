Monday, May 04: Coronavirus global update

Monday, 7.15: More than 3,566,295 people have been infected across the world and over 248,286 have died but at the same time 1,154,060 people have recovered.

THE PANDEMIC IN NUMBERS

COUNTRY INFECTED CASES DEATHS DUE TO VIRUS CYPRUS 872 15 USA 1,188,122 68,598 SPAIN 247,122 25,264 ITALY 210,717 28,884 UNITED KINGDOM 186,599 28,446 FRANCE 168,963 24,895 GERMANY 165,664 6,866

All the latest news in brief as it happens

6.53 Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 679 to 163,175 – RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 679 to 163,175, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The reported death toll rose by 43 to 6,692, the tally showed.

5.43 New Zealand reports no new cases for first time since mid-March

New Zealand on Monday recorded no new cases of the coronavirus for the first time since March 16 and less than a week after the Pacific nation ended a strict lockdown that appears to have contained the outbreak.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told a news conference the result was cause for celebration, noting the death toll remained at 20 with no additional virus-related fatalities.

3.17 Mexico reports 1,383 new coronavirus cases, 93 more deaths

Mexico’s health ministry reported 1,383 new coronavirus cases and 93 more deaths on Sunday, bringing the country’s total to 23,471 cases and 2,154 deaths.

Of Mexico’s 32 federal entities, only two have registered fewer than 100 cases, deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell told a news conference.

1.00 U.S. CDC reports 1,122,486 coronavirus cases, 65,735 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 1,122,486 U.S. cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 29,671 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,452 to 65,735.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT) on Saturday, compared with its count a day earlier.

00.15 Total coronavirus cases in Brazil rise above 100,000

There have been 4,588 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Brazil and 275 deaths over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday, bringing total confirmed cases in the country to over 100,000.

The nation has now registered 101,147 confirmed cases of the virus and 7,025 deaths. The number of cases increased roughly 5% on Sunday from the previous day, while deaths rose by roughly 4%, the ministry said.

What happened on Sunday, May 03

EUROPE

Parts of the world are starting to emerge from the pandemic and to cautiously resume some sort of normal life, but the new coronavirus will pose significant risks until vaccines are developed, the WHO’s top emergencies expert said.

Spaniards revelled in a second day of freedom, heading outside in time-slots for age groups on the first weekend adults were allowed out since one of the world’s strictest coronavirus lockdowns was imposed in mid-March.

The British government had a contingency plan for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s death as he battled COVID-19 in intensive care last month, he said in an interview with The Sun newspaper.

Russia recorded its highest daily rise in confirmed coronavirus cases with 10,633 new cases, bringing the total to 134,687, with more than half of cases and deaths in Moscow.

Roche Holding <AG ROG.S> received emergency use approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an antibody test to help determine if people have ever been infected with the coronavirus, the Swiss drugmaker said.

Austria’s loosened lockdown means tennis players can return to the court as long as they stick to coronavirus-related rules – singles only, no touching each other’s tennis balls, and definitely no shaking hands at the net.

AMERICAS

In the United States, sunny days and warm weather are proving to be as challenging to manage as restaurants, hair salons and other businesses as about half of states partially reopen their economies.

Canada’s daily coronavirus death toll edged up by under 5% in another sign the outbreak has peaked and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised additional funding for mental healthcare services.

Families in a poor satellite city of Mexico’s capital with one of the country’s highest coronavirus tallies have staged protests to demand news of sick relatives and the return of the bodies of the dead after videos surfaced showing cadavers at a hospital.

An inmate uprising at a Brazilian prison stoked by fears of a coronavirus outbreak saw seven prison guards briefly taken hostage in Manaus, a state capital deep in the Amazon rainforest where public services have been overwhelmed by the pandemic.

ASIA AND THE PACIFIC

South Korea will further relax social distancing rules from May 6, allowing a phased re-opening of businesses, as the nation has largely managed to bring the coronavirus outbreak under control, the government said.

Japan could ease some coronavirus curbs by allowing places such as parks and museums to reopen, provided proper preventive measures were in place, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said.

Singapore will progressively ramp up its manufacturing activities, its minister of trade and industry said, with the city-state looking to restart its economy as curbs start to ease over the next few weeks.

India’s air force flew aircraft low over more than a dozen cities, part of a nationwide campaign by the armed forces to thank healthcare workers and other essential services personnel fighting the outbreak.

China has published a short animation titled “Once Upon a Virus” mocking the U.S. response to the new coronavirus, using Lego-like figures to represent the two countries.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

Muslims, many praying shoulder-to-shoulder and without face masks, crowded mosques in Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou after the government lifted an order closing them.

Jordan said it had lifted all restrictions on economic activity in the latest easing of lockdown rules.

Israel reopened some schools but the bid to edge back to normality was boycotted by several municipalities and many parents who cited poor government preparation.

Malls in the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi began reopening to a restricted number of customers as the UAE eases lockdown measures.

Iran plans to reopen mosques and schools in areas that have been consistently free of the coronavirus.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said he would not rule out any element in the next potential coronavirus relief bill, including more money for state and local governments and the small business program.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett said the United States’ capacity to withstand crises provides a silver lining as it combats the coronavirus, even as he acknowledged that the global pandemic could significantly damage the economy and his investments.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold its entire stakes in the four largest U.S. airlines in April, Chairman Warren Buffett said at the company’s annual meeting.

Saudi Arabia’s stock market fell sharply on Sunday, snapping three sessions of gains as the prospect of more stringent measures to cope with the coronavirus and Moody’s downgrading of the kingdom’s outlook soured investor sentiment.





