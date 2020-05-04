May 4, 2020

New helpline on child protection issues

Hope For Children’ CRC Policy Centre has launched a new helpline offering psychological, social and legal support, counselling and guidance on issues related to child protection, it said on Monday.

The helpline, 1466, will operate 24-hours a day, 365 days a year, free of charge.

Calls will be transferred to specialised staff including psychologists, social workers and lawyers, depending on the needs of the person calling.

Hope For Children employs 95 full-time staff with various backgrounds who specialise in child protection.

The helpline will provide support to children facing any type of abuse and neglect such as bullying, physical or sexual abuse, cyberbullying, grooming etc., and to parents seeking guidance to help their children.
It is being fully funded by Hope For Children, which is also calling on anyone interested, companies or individuals, interested in financially supporting the work of the NGO. Tel 22103234.
 



