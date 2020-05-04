May 4, 2020

New ICU at Nicosia hospital completed earlier than expected

Work on the new ICU wing last month

The state health services organisation (Okypy) announced the completion of the new intensive care unit (ICU) at the Nicosia general hospital.

The ICU was completed five days earlier than expected, Okypy said in the announcement before thanking OPAP for their €1.3m donation towards the construction of the new wing.

On April 14, forex company Exness also donated 19 ventilators worth over half a million euros to be used in the new ICU at the Nicosia hospital.

Okypy said the unit will be fully equipped by the end of this week and will significantly enhance the operational capacity of the entire hospital in the fight against Covid-19.

 



