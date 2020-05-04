Online exhibition looks at impact of coronavirus

Art still flourishes: that’s what art curators Katerina Patsalidou and Mikaella Melanidou say as they prepare to launch a digital exhibition on May 11. Even in difficult times, art exists and moves with the world just “as it has been flourishing through the hardest of times over the centuries,” they said.

On a brand new virtual digital cultural platform, Visual Space, Katerina and Mikaella have invited artists from around the globe to share their views and interpretations of what is happening amidst coronavirus.

“Constantly responding and reacting to every political, economic and sociological change, the arts are there to remind us of our history, comfort us today and provide us with the courage to face the future,” the curators said.

The exhibition isn’t the first time these two ladies have collaborated. Their relationship goes back to high school days but even on a professional level, Katerina and Mikaella have worked together before in a group exhibition Katerina curated, Emotions in Colour, where Mikaella was one of the artists.

“After the success of that exhibition, we decided to start looking for places for another exhibition in Cyprus which we would both organise and curate. Because of the Covid-19 outbreak, we took the initiative of doing an online exhibition instead, and loved the idea of creating an online curatorial platform where we would be promoting artists and showing people a new and more accessible way to enjoy art!”

Through the initiative, Cypriot and foreign artists will have the opportunity to present their works, while art lovers will be able to visit the online exhibition without leaving their home. Yet Art Still Flourishes and planned activities to follow on the Visual Space platform aren’t directed just at art enthusiasts. In fact, the curators want to break away from the art-lovers label.

“We hope to encourage people who do not consider themselves to be ’art-lovers’, to visit our exhibition. These would be people who always felt intimidated when entering a gallery and believed that you have to ‘understand art’ in order to like it or make a judgment. Art should be for everyone and we welcome you to enjoy our exhibition through the safety of your own home.”

Various forms of visual art will make up the exhibition including photography, digital art, painting, video art and sculpture. Some artworks were created specifically for the exhibition and other pieces were created some time ago but were selected as the curators felt that they respond to the current situation.

“You will see many different approaches and as curators, we love to see a variety of them since each person reacts and responds differently to every situation.”

On the horizon for Visual Space are more online exhibitions as well as original interviews through the platform’s monthly newsletter.

“We are both really excited,” said Katerina and Mikaella, “and can’t wait to share with you what’s next!”

Art Still Flourishes

Online exhibition with Cypriot and international artists of numerous forms of visual art. May 11-June 1. www.visualspc.com





