May 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Pilakoutas Group focuses on safety on road to normalcy

By Press Release09
Pilakoutas Group focuses on safety on road to normalcy The Pilakoutas Group is prioritising the health and safety of its customers, staff and partners as the country eases back into normalcy. The group will be going beyond the minimum requirements set by the government and will enforce additional health and safety measures. For the full list of measures, visit the group’s dedicated Covid-19 page. Pilakoutas Group would also like to acknowledge the tremendous dedication and resilience displayed by frontline workers during this difficult time. Further, with the collaboration of the carmakers the group represents, Pilakoutas Group has managed to secure discounted prices for some of its most popular vehicles. You can find more about these offers by visiting your local showroom. Finally, all technical staff are at the customers’ disposal, while also maintaining all health and safety standards.

The Pilakoutas Group is prioritising the health and safety of its customers, staff and partners as the country eases back into normalcy.

The group will be going beyond the minimum requirements set by the government and will enforce additional health and safety measures. For the full list of measures, visit the group’s dedicated Covid-19 page: https://www.pilakoutasgroup.com.cy/covid-19

Pilakoutas Group would also like to acknowledge the tremendous dedication and resilience displayed by frontline workers during this difficult time.

Further, with the collaboration of the carmakers the group represents, Pilakoutas Group has managed to secure discounted prices for some of its most popular vehicles. You can find more about these offers by visiting your local showroom.

Finally, all technical staff are at the customers’ disposal, while also maintaining all health and safety standards.



Related posts

Volvo Cars reopens Torslanda manufacturing plant and Sweden offices

Press Release

Yianis Christodoulou Foundation distributes snack bags to all health workers in Cyprus hospitals

Press Release

Toyota passes 15 million hybrid electric vehicles global sales

Press Release

Alpha Bank simplifies services for customers

Press Release

Epic: Robust network, the answer to social isolation

Press Release

Yianis Christodoulou Foundation founder thanks all public hospital workers in Cyprus

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign