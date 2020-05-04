May 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pope to visit ‘as soon as possible’

By Staff Reporter00
FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis

 

Pope Francis told President Nicos Anastasiades during a telephone conversation on Monday that he would visit Cyprus as soon as circumstances allow.

During the call, Anastasiades told the pope the Cypriot government would donate €40,000 to the Roman Catholic Community of St Aegidius and the Caritas charity  “as a practical proof of solidarity and support, as well as an indication of the deep friendship and ties that connect Cyprus with the Holy See,” government spokesman Kyriacos Koushios said on Monday.

He added that Anastasiades also reiterated his invitation to the pope to pay an official visit to Cyprus, when conditions allow.

During Anastasiades official visit to the Vatican last November, the pope accepted his invitation to visit Cyprus this year, which would also coincide with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Cyprus.

 

 



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Coronavirus: Students accuse ministry of adding extra material to final exams

Peter Michael

Man arrested after death of dog thrown in dumpster

Evie Andreou

Two men jailed for repeatedly raping woman in institution

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Cyprus tentatively opens for business

Elias Hazou

Choreography Platform makes call for submissions

Eleni Philippou

Coronavirus: Just two more cases on day lockdown is eased

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign