May 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Education

Timetable, content of Pancyprian exams announced

By Staff Reporter
The education ministry on Monday posted the scheme of study for Pancyprian exams and the exam timetable on their website.

The website lists the content for the following exams: computers, chemistry, biology, economics, Ancient Greek, history, Latin, Modern Greek and English.

Final year lyceum students return to school on May 11.

As every year, the first exam is in Modern Greek. It is scheduled to last from 8am until 11am on Monday May 18.

For details on the programme, see the website of the ministry www.moec.gov.cy/ypexams.

 



Staff Reporter

