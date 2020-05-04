May 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Turkey

Turkey’s coronavirus death toll rises by 64 to 3,461, slowdown continues

By Reuters News Service00

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Turkey has risen by 65 in the last 24 hours to 3,461, Health Ministry data showed on Monday, as a slowdown in deaths and confirmed cases continued.

The overall number of cases rose by 1,614 to 127,659, the data showed, the highest total outside Western Europe, the United States and Russia. A total of 68,166 people have so far recovered from the new coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.

The number of tests conducted in Turkey in the past 24 hours stood at 35,771, raising the total number of tests during the outbreak to more than 1.170 million.



