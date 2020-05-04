May 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two arrested for drugs possession in Limassol

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Limassol police on Sunday evening arrested two people, 23 and 19, for being in possession of illegal drugs and a large amount of money.

Around 7pm, members of the drug squad stopped and inspected a car in which the two were travelling.

During the search, they found some 44 grammes of green plant material believed to be cannabis, a precision scale with traces of cannabis, two mobile phones, two grinders and €610.

The officers then searched the home of the 23-year-old man where they discovered €75,950 and two more grinders.

Another 190 grammes of cannabis was found on the man’s motorbike.



