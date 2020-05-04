May 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two men jailed for repeatedly raping woman in institution

By Evie Andreou0176

Two men, aged 49 and 52, have each been sentenced to 11 years in prison by the Nicosia district court after being found guilty of repeatedly raping a 20-year-old woman suffering from psychiatric problems who was resident in an unnamed care facility.

The 49-year-old used to work at the centre while the 52-year-old was also a resident there. The offences took place between October 2016 and February 2017.

According to daily Politis, the two men were found guilty of each raping the woman three times, and of sexually harassing her, sometimes together.

The woman was being treated at the institution for psychiatric problems and was also getting help there to fight her drug addiction.

The two men used to hit and bully her while the 52-year-old was giving her drugs.

The court said in its ruling that the two men were taking advantage of her vulnerability “to satisfy their sickening appetites”.

They would sometimes help each other, with one of them guarding the door of the woman’s room while the other one was inside.

The 52-year-old was also forcing the woman to have sexual encounters with him in the presence of a third person, who was also on the charge sheet but who later died.

 



