May 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Values of the British have changed since the pandemic outbreak

File photo of a banner that reads "Save Our NHS" held aloft during a junior doctors' strike outside Manchester University Hospital in Manchester

While one may be right to assume that had the world remained still since 2016 Global Britain could have entered into trade deals with many of the large countries it had in mind.

The truth is that the world has moved on and Trump may not be re-elected, China is in the dock, and the EU will have to find the revenues it will need to spend now.

So if the UK is to take a tough stance on China and Trump is not in power next year it will be tough for Global Britain, after all the billions it is spending now, to find trade deals to rely on. No country agrees to trade deals quickly as we saw in the Canada-EU deal.

The consequences of the cost of Covid 19 will affect generations since until there is a vaccine the economy will not get back to a growth trajectory.

I think Mr. Riza does not believe that Brexit will be aborted but more likely the values of the British may have changed as a result.

If it was for the Brexiteers having their say there would be no NHS today which we all in the UK love and praise. And guess what the nurses Boris Johnson praised were a Kiwi and a Portuguese! Under Patel’s immigration rules, paradoxical as she herself is an immigrant,  they would have been out since January.

Thank heavens she failed and we hope she is replaced.

Cop

Existential threat to world economy the west ignored



