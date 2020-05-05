May 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 50 booked overnight, 3,852 checked

By Annette Chrysostomou01

Police booked 50 people, motorists and pedestrians, for violating the ban on movements from Monday at 6pm until Tuesday at 6am, during which time they carried out 3,852 checks.

A police spokesman said 1,376 people were asked for their permits in Nicosia, 766 in Limassol, 512 in Larnaca, 687 in Paphos, 173 in Famagusta and 146 in the Morphou district.

Traffic police and the MMAD also carried out 192 inspections but did not book anybody.

During the same period, 838 premises were inspected, none of which violated the decree.



