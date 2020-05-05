Coronavirus: air pollution has dropped to very low levels

Air pollution emissions dropped to very low levels during the period of restrictive measures against Covid-19, Chrysanthos Savvides, head of the air quality and strategic planning department of the labour inspection department said on Tuesday.

This happened primarily due to the significant reduction in traffic and secondarily due to a decrease in electricity demand, highlighting the benefits that sustainable transport and power generation solutions would have for Cyprus.

As Savvides explained, air pollution in city centres was significantly reduced in March and April compared to previous months.

“During the rush hours from 7am to 9am the pollutant concentrations in some situations have fallen up to five times below the corresponding January levels,” he said.

He noted the average level of nitrogen oxides in March 2020 was 33 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m3) compared to 53 in March 2019 and in April 2020 it was 16 compared to 42 in April last year.

“This proves that to a greater extent the circulation of cars is responsible for the poor air quality in the city centres and it is time for the competent bodies to take measures to reduce it with the development of public transport, but also other regulations.”

In addition to a significant reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions, there is a significant reduction in carbon monoxide (CO), particulate matter (PM10) and benzene both in Nicosia and in other cities.

At the same time, the demand for electricity during the period of the lockdown was reduced by 15 to 20 per cent, spokesman for the transmissions system operator (TSOC) Giorgos Asikalis told the Cyprus News Agency.

He explained that due to the closure of industrial and commercial enterprises since March, there was a 15 to 20 per cent reduction in demand which had been expected based on models used by the TSOC. At the same time, he said domestic demand increased slightly, but not much, due to the good weather that did not require much use of heating or air conditioning.

According to Asikalis, the consumption is expected to increase with the gradual lifting of the measures, however it is difficult to predict for the summer since it is directly related to tourism and the use of air conditioners in the hotel industry. Due to these factors there is usually increased demand during the summer months, however, this year with the uncertainty surrounding tourism due to the coronavirus, there can be no safe predictions.





