May 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Cyprus could be free of virus by May 25 says Singapore study

By George Psyllides00

The Covid-19 crisis could end in Cyprus by May 25, the Singapore University of Technology data-driven innovation lab said, using data-driven predictions.

The lab has predicted when it will end in various countries around the world.

For Cyprus, the lab offers three alternative dates for the end of Covid-19 as of April 26.

On April 29, Covid-19 would end by 97 per cent, the lab said, by 99 per cent on May 8, and 100 per cent by May 25.

The lab warned that readers must take any prediction, regardless of the model and data, with caution.

“Over-optimism based on some predicted end dates is dangerous because it may loosen our disciplines and controls and cause the turnaround of the virus and infection. Although prediction based on science and data is aimed to be objective, it is uncertain by nature.”

The model is only theoretically suitable for one stage or wave of the epidemic evolution, and relatively more meaningful when applied to data for each single stage if the country has experienced multiple stages (such as Singapore).

The prediction is also conditioned by the quality of the data. The data publicly available today is based on tests, which are done differently in different countries and over time periods.



Related posts

Man shoots, kills his sister likely by accident

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Five construction sites closed for not meeting measures

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Finance minister says government will not subsidise rents

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Four new cases reported on Tuesday (updated)

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Movement requests show uptick on Monday as measures eased

George Psyllides

Unseasonal weather causes power outages, keeps fire brigade busy (update, video)

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign