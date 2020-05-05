May 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Cyprus pledges €200,000 to the WHO

By Gina Agapiou00
Director-General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Cyprus has pledged €200,000 to the World Health Organisation (WHO) in support of the efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus.

President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday said Cyprus applauds the coronavirus global response initiative and pledges money to WHO reinforcing its efforts to contain the pandemic.

“All countries together, we can overcome this challenge” the president tweeted on Tuesday.



