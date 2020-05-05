May 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: fines of €6,400 imposed on 13 people violating movement restrictions

By Gina Agapiou00

Famagusta district court on Tuesday fined 13 people a total of €6,400 for violating the decree on restrictions of movement during the pandemic. According to the police, the court issued fines starting from €300 to €850 on the 13 people.



