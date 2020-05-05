May 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Five construction sites closed for not meeting measures

By George Psyllides0223

Labour ministry inspectors shut down five construction sites on Tuesday after they failed to meet health and safety standards relating to measures designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The ministry said by 2pm it had carried out 148 construction site inspections and found compliance to be mediocre.

“It was determined that the necessary signs did not exist, nor did health facilities, cleaning facilities, and antiseptics,” the ministry said.

Strict recommendations were issued for improvement and inspectors issued five notices banning the operation of three sites in Nicosia and two in Limassol.

At the same time, inspectors carried out 649 checks in retail shops, finding compliance to be satisfactory though in some instances there were no signs and staff did not wear masks.

The ministry said inspections will be intensified on Wednesday and where compliance is lax, inspectors will issue fines, initiate prosecutions, or terminate operations immediately.

 



