May 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Four new cases, one death on Tuesday

By Peter Michael01891

Four new coronavirus cases and one death were announced by the health ministry on Tuesday, bringing the total of cases to 878.

Virologist Leontios Kostrikis said these were from 1,250 tests.

The death referred to a 56-year-old with underlying health conditions and coronavirus was not the cause of death.

Earlier, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said that there is no reason for concern on easing movement measures because coronavirus cases have not reached zero yet.

As with all countries, Ioannou said, Cyprus is currently entering “uncharted waters” and taking decisions based on the situation.

Ioannou said that the daily number of new cases is quite low and this allows experts to be optimistic about the future.

Also the ministry announced it would test people mainly in vulnerable groups for coronavirus prior to their admission to hospital for treatments or surgeries.

The tests concern cancer patients about to begin treatment, people who are slated for surgery and pregnant women who have gone into labour. Elderly people must also get tested before being admitted to old people’s homes.

Tests will also be given to people before they are admitted to psychiatric clinics, rehabilitation units for drug addicts and also children and adults being taken to shelters for victims of abuse. Persons recognised as human trafficking victims will also be tested.



