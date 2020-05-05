May 5, 2020

Coronavirus: Movement requests show uptick on Monday as measures eased

By George Psyllides0224

The number of sms requests for permission to go out rose significantly on Monday, the first day movement restrictions were eased, according to the ministry of innovation and digital policy.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, 457,949 valid requests were sent to 8998 and 453,948 received approval.

Monday saw the easing of restrictions, including the increase of outings to three from one during the lockdown.

On Sunday there were 237,455 requests and 230,600 approvals, on a day that supermarkets were closed.

Saturday’s tally reached 321,138 requests – 309,736 approved – compared with Friday, which was a bank holiday, 230,231 vs 222,947.

Most requests on Monday, or 177,242, concerned the purchase of supplies, followed by 91,267 for exercise.

The third reason was number eight: movement for any other purpose which may be justified under the prohibition of movement measures.

 



