May 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Nicosia and Larnaca markets reopening under new guidelines

By Jonathan Shkurko00

The municipalities of Nicosia and Larnaca on Tuesday announced the reopening of the municipal markets and the new measures in place to safeguard both customers and vendors against coronavirus.

The central municipal market in Nicosia will reopen on Wednesday, while the Zouhouri market in Larnaca is scheduled to open on May 9.

Until 10am, just like with supermarkets, both will only cater to vulnerable groups of people, to people over 60 years of age and to the disabled.

Both markets are open every Saturday and Wednesday from 6am to 2pm.

Visitors will be required to wear gloves and masks all the time while shopping, otherwise they will be denied entry.

Only a limited amount of people will be allowed in at the same time in order to avoid overcrowding, and hand sanitisers will be made available to customers at the entrances.

Furthermore, stalls will be placed at a two-metre distance from one another, with vendors also obliged to wear masks and gloves.”

Both municipalities added that all products which can be consumed without having to be baked, washed or peeled, such as nuts and bread, will be pre-packaged and will not be sold loose by weight.



Related posts

Top six football teams in Cyprus disagree over resumption of championship

Jonathan Shkurko

AG’s office confirms grounds for criminal charges against 15 officers in serial killer case

Nick Theodoulou

Free press in north under scrutiny after TV station axed

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: fines of €6,400 imposed on 13 people violating movement restrictions

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: process begins to reschedule cancelled ops

Gina Agapiou

Parts of Limassol will be without water on May 21

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign