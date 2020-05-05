May 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: process begins to reschedule cancelled ops

By Gina Agapiou00
Photo: CNA

Patients whose appointments were cancelled at state hospitals due to the pandemic can re-schedule them in the private sector, the spokesman of the state health services organisation (Okypy) said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson, Charilaos Charilaou said the rescheduling of cancelled appointments in the public health sector during the restrictive measures was taking place this month, while cancelled May appointments will be pushed down the road for two months.

Appointments were cancelled starting from mid-March.

In his statements to the Cyprus News Agency, Charilaou said the daily number of visitors to hospitals must be reduced by following the guidelines of the health ministry, but he did not give an exact timeframe of the process.

Charilaou said that since the national health scheme (Gesy) allows beneficiaries to choose between selected private doctors, patients have the choice of rescheduling their missed appointments in the private sector.

But he added it was expected that due to the situation, there would also be waiting lists in the private sector.

Patients with serious health complications should visit A&E departments and not neglect their health, Charilaou added. “No one should let their health deteriorate, because at the end of the day it may result in complications.”

“If they are deemed urgent at the A&E, a specialist will be called to examine the patient,” he added.

The rescheduling of non-urgent surgeries is also taking place during the current period, with all patients having to test negative for Covid-19 before undergoing operations.

According to Charilaou, the current occupancy rate at state hospitals is low, and must remain below 60 per cent so that health professionals can also manage ongoing Covid-19 cases.



Related posts

Parts of Limassol will be without water on May 21

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: air pollution has dropped to very low levels

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Cyprus pledges €200,000 to the WHO

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: vulnerable groups to be tested

Evie Andreou

Almost half of Cypriots would not be able to meet an unexpected expense

Annette Chrysostomou

Three remanded in connection with possession of drugs (Updated)

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign