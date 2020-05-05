May 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: vulnerable groups to be tested

By Evie Andreou00
Photo: CNA

The health ministry announced on Tuesday it had made arrangements for the testing mainly of people in vulnerable groups for coronavirus prior to their admission to hospital for treatments or surgeries.

The tests concern cancer patients about to begin treatment, people who are slated for surgery and pregnant women who have gone into labour. Elderly people must also get tested before being admitted to old people’s homes.

Tests will also be given to people before they are admitted to psychiatric clinics, rehabilitation units for drug addicts and also children and adults being taken to shelters for victims of abuse. Persons recognised as human trafficking victims will also be tested.

According to the ministry, first-degree relatives of people in intensive care units will also have to get tested before visiting their loved ones in hospitals, and only after the attending doctors allow entry to the unit.

These tests will be given only through referrals by the treating doctors and in the case of the elderly, their general practitioners (GPs).

The tests will be arranged by the coordination unit of public health clinics after receiving the referrals prepared by the doctors and will notify the patients of the testing date. The results, usually ready within one or two days, will be sent to the doctors who order the tests.

The health ministry said that tests can also be carried out in other cases if it is deemed necessary.



Related posts

Almost half of Cypriots would not be able to meet an unexpected expense

Annette Chrysostomou

Three arrested in connection with possession of drugs

Annette Chrysostomou

Yellow thunderstorm warning issued

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 50 booked overnight, 3,852 checked

Annette Chrysostomou

Talking statues and videos to promote Larnaca tourism

Annette Chrysostomou

Gesy inpatient care to be launched on June 1 as planned

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign