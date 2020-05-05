If there’s one thing everyone’s done a lot of recently, it’s cooking. With all the extra time at home, people are discovering their inner MasterChef and searching for recipes has become a common task. It may not be the usual activity artists engage in, but a new project by Apothiki79, born out of the lockdown, has seen creatives sharing their favourite recipes.
An avid foodie herself, the gallery’s event planner Artemis Karayianni had the idea to involve artists, also staying at home, in a project to share simple local and famous recipes. The 11 participating artists, past collaborators of the gallery, have either worked with food in their art practices before as material or a subject and of course, enjoy cooking.
“We chose people that we knew would have fun in the kitchen,” said Artemis. “I wanted to create something that was going to be amazing and I hope people are enjoying it, are creative with our recipes and live for the little things in life!”
Pasta recipes, rice dishes, Cypriot desserts and different ways to prepare popcorn have been shared on the gallery’s social media channels, Facebook and Instagram (@apothiki79). The posts include step-by-step recipes, the ingredients you’ll need and their measurements as specified by the artists.
Starting in late March, the project has not come to its completion yet as everything online, the recipes still take up a spot on the gallery’s social media channels. ‘Cypriot artists share recipes’ from its ideation was created to support art workers, said Artemis and give a glimpse as to how artists are spending their quarantine at home.
“I don’t cook so much,” said one artist in his post, “especially during lunchtime, almost never. I don’t leave my studio to cook, since a plate of good village halloumi, tomatoes and olives is usually my lunch. In other words, anything just so I’m not hungry. I do cook some evenings though… Tonight I prepared boiled potatoes, zucchini and green beans.” His recipe follows with instructions.
The focus on recipes, though not what you would usually expect to see from artists, is current theme as restaurants and eateries remain closed, and people are cooking at home, Artemis explained.
Next on the horizon for Apothiki79 are a few art exhibitions that they hope will be able to take place in October or November. Along with that, the gallery will host an event for Biennale Larnaca.
Find the recipes on Apothiki79’s Facebook page and Instagram account (@apothiki79)