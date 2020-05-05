May 5, 2020

Cyprus Seeds offers funding, mentoring for scientific innovation

The aim is to turn scientific research into viable businesses

Cyprus Seeds opens its door again for a second year and is now accepting pre-proposal applications for its second funding cycle (2020/21).

Researchers (MSc, post-docs and PhD students), together with academic faculty from any university (public or private) and any research institution in Cyprus whose research work has the potential to transit from the lab to the marketplace, are invited to submit a pre-proposal by May 10.

During the first call of the Cyprus Seeds programme, more than 40 research teams from different sectors, including devices & materials, healthcare, energy & water, applied for the programme. In its second cycle, Cyprus Seeds aims to attract projects from a wider range of research areas such as ICT and cleantech, biotech, maritime, agriculture and others.

With the mission to turn scientific innovation into entrepreneurial activity, Cyprus Seeds offers funding in the form of grants, mentoring, entrepreneurial training and networking with potential customers and investors in Cyprus and abroad.

Through its network of experienced mentors from the USA and Europe, Cyprus Seeds offers a unique mentoring programme whereby each team is assigned between one and three mentors who advise regularly during the 12 months funding period of the programme. The Cyprus Seeds mentors also network the teams abroad.

Beyond mentoring, Cyprus Seeds offers to the participating teams a series of workshops which aim to give practical training on areas which are critical to commercialising scientific research, including IP matters, market discovery and pitching to investors. Finally, Cyprus Seeds organises a number of events to enhance and showcase the innovative work done by the Cyprus Seeds grantees.

For more information on eligibility and/or how to apply please visit Cyprus Seeds’ website: http://www.cyprusseeds.com/how-to-apply/ and http://www.cyprusseeds.com/eligibility/.

 

 



