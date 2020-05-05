May 5, 2020

Man arrested for solicitation of children

Police on Tuesday arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with solicitation of children for sexual purposes and possession of child pornography.

In a statement, police said a man, using a fake account on social media, had managed to obtain a sexual video from a minor.

The same person also sent the minor pornographic material, police said. Investigators were led to the 20-year-old who was arrested on Tuesday lunchtime.

During the investigation, police were given information relating to similar offences through Europol.



