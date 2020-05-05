May 5, 2020

Online retailer EvZeen offering free delivery

By Kyriacos Nicolaou
Online retailer Evzeen.com has been active on the Cypriot eCommerce scene for about a year, offering a range of cosmetic, health and wellness products.

EvZeen continuously updates its range of products based on the needs of the consumer, as well as seasonal market demands.

Going beyond its 15% discount for first-time customers, it will now be offering free delivery for all orders up until the end of May.

EvZeen.com offers quick and easy online shopping with the option of home delivery or pick-up from Akis Express offices island-wide.

For more details on the products offered by EvZeen.com visit one of its social media pages: evzeenshop on Facebook and @evzeencom on Instagram.



