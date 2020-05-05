May 5, 2020

Parts of Limassol will be without water on May 21

The Limassol Water Board announced on Tuesday that there would be an interruption of  supply from midnight May 20 until 9pm on May 21.

The interruption will affect a major part of central and west Limassol.

Specifically, the areas affected will be Anexartisias Street, Gladstonos, Navarinou, Makariou Avenue, Pafou up to Miltonos, Erechtheos up to the Vertical Road and the entire Fasouri area.

“The interruption of water supply is necessary for planned works in the distribution network,” the announcement said.

“The Water Board will take all necessary actions to resume the supply of water the soonest possible and thus minimize the inconvenience caused to the consumers.”



