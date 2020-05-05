Top six football teams in Cyprus disagree over resumption of championship

The six teams that qualified for the playoffs in the Cyprus football league held a joint teleconference during which they discussed the possible scenarios for the resumption of the championship.

However, the meeting between Omonia, Anorthosis, Apoel, Apollon, AEK and AEL, which lasted two hours, ended in a stalemate, as the teams could not agree on a unanimous decision.

Anorthosis and AEK confirmed they would be in favour of the resumption of league, as the two teams’ presidents Andros Karapatakis and Eugenios Hamboulas said a potential interruption would be an unfair conclusion to the season.

Apoel and Apollon are also in favour of resuming the championship, but they also expressed their serious reservations whether it would practically feasible to do so, considering the practical difficulties that will be encountered by players and staff after months of inactivity.

Omonia would also be in favour of the championship’s resumption but only under two conditions, said the club’s president Stavros Papastavrou.

The first condition specifies that, in case of a resumption, it will be ensured that the championship will be completed and, should that not be possible, he urged that the winner of the league should be the team that is at the top of the table at that moment.

The second condition called for foreign referees officiating all remaining matches for the season. Omonia is currently at the top of the table with 46 points.

The only team that is in favour of the suspension of the championship is AEL, which claimed that the financial difficulties faced by all clubs during the forced suspension would be too high of an obstacle to overcome.

The six teams at the other end of the table that are facing relegation in a playout round, namely Nea Salamina, Ethnikos Achnas, Olympiakos, Paralimni, Paphos and Doxa, are all in favour of the complete suspension of this year’s football season.

The Cyprus Football Association (CFA) general assembly will have to communicate a decision on the matter to Uefa by May 25.

The government announced that team sports training can start om May 18 in open areas without using changing rooms, gyms, and other closed spaces.





