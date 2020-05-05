May 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Unseasonal weather causes power outages, keeps fire brigade busy (video)

By Katy Turner00

Electricity cuts were caused by bad weather on Tuesday as heavy rains and hail fell across most areas of the island and strong winds blew, which also kept the fire service busy.

According to the met office, the severe weather lasted for about 20 to 30 minutes in most areas.

The fire service announced it received a total of 21 calls for help in the Nicosia district, most of them in Engomi, Archangelos and Ayios Dometios, which all saw heavy rains.

Five of them were for pumping water from basements, six for people trapped in vehicles, and six to unblock drains.

Another four drains were unblocked by staff from the Engomi municipality in collaboration with the fire service.

Spokeswoman from the Electricity Authority Cyprus (EAC) Christina Papadopoulou said there were only some small problems causing electricity outages in the Nicosia district, two in Strovolos and two in Nicosia.

EAC workers were on their way to fix the problems in the early afternoon.

The met office issued a yellow thunderstorm warning, valid from 11am until 7pm.



